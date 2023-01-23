Letter:Lack of oversight one of many problems with Iowa school plan

There are a ton of reasons why Kim Reynolds' ideologically driven proposal to divert tax revenue to private institutions is a bad idea. The first is lack of oversight for recipient institutions — or would it invite governmental influence in private schools? The second is taking away support from rural Iowa districts complicating their management and forcing closures. Third is the incentive for private, for-profit organizations to take advantage of Iowa taxpayer money. Remember Trump University?

It seems mindless ideology to take taxpayer money and give it to unknown private parties. Aside from the principle that Democracy is based on universal public education, I do not want my tax dollars to go to organizations I do not know and who do not represent me or my values. Is this not a Republican principle?

The mixing of taxpayer and private funding sources would be an administrative nightmare. It would provide a disincentive for private funding, a windfall for the already 33,000+ families who have children enrolled in private schools, and reduced accountability in the management of these personal accounts. Families already move and can change schools. And what of the questions of standards — especially in the selection and termination of students?

At the very least, Republican legislators: You must show who this will benefit and what outcome measures you expect to achieve, because it is not for “all Iowans.” This seems a hugely impractical idea based solely on politics and ideology. It certainly would damage commitment to public education.

Karl Hickerson

Davenport