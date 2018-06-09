For a very, very long time, shopping for clothing and personal items was often somewhat entertaining. It was a time for joking and having conversation with with friends or relatives.
You got to see how things looked and acted with use or a glance in a mirror. The price did not include shipping and handling nor how much it would cost to return it. Fairly often, lunch with friends was part of the shopping experience.
Something one never contemplated was that these stores employed people. They're members of families that make up the city you live in. They're your neighbors.
Now you have a new, fascinating toy. Who needs to be in the same room with any other human?! Just have a smart phone in front of your face for 15 hours or so a day.
So, what happens if hundreds of people around you become unemployed? Amazon is not going to protect you. A few teenagers stealing cars will become an extremely trivial event, compared to the wide spread crime committed by a few hundred thousand desperate people.
S.I. Mann
Davenport