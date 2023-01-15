Letter: Lawmakers need to pass right-to-repair bill for farm equipment

Do the one thing that will unequivocally help the farmers and small businesses of Iowa: author and support a right-to-repair bill that would require vendors like Deere to offer to farmers and local farm equipment service providers the tools and information needed to repair the expensive equipment that they own and lease. Since farming began, farmers have built, repaired, and managed all the tools they used. Until now.

The current memo of understanding signed by John Deere does not go far enough. Deere rightly understands that it will not be the farmer who repairs the combines and harvesters that break down. Repairs need to be done to minimize equipment downtime. Fast repairs could be done by tech-savvy service providers who will start new small businesses in rural communities to provide this service. A full right-to-Repair bill would allow these small service providers to own or lease the tools and software needed to repair this equipment and require vendors like Deere to sell directly to them. A right-to-repair bill could bring tech-savvy workers to rural areas and help keep tech-savvy kids in small towns.