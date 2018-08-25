Finally we have a leader that leads.
Davenport Superintendent Art Tate challenged the Legislature on state funding for the sake of students’ educational well being. He had to break state laws and was willing to take the consequences.
This man has morals. Not to be left out, the state Board of Education felt obligated to insert a letter of reprimand for his permanent file. He should be receiving accolades. The reprimand goes to Iowa’s Legislature failure for inadequate funding.
John Carver
Decorah, Iowa