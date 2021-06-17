Letter: Lawmakers should expand elections access

A response to Paul Pate's letter to the editor: Pate writes off the positive aspects of the HR 1 bill in Congress and says it is an attempt by Democrats to take over elections, Article 1, Sec. 4, Clause 1. He should know this.

He does not note that the bill would call for automatic voter registration of all eligible voters. This is a major change that will improve voter turnout. It was left out of his letter.

The bill would also squash partisan gerrymandering of House seats. Why leave this important change out of your letter?

Lastly, he says a plan to provide some money to finance campaigns is a bad thing. He forgets to mention that corporations and rich partisans fund campaigns now. How about lessening their power to control election outcomes?

This bill is a positive change for democracy, not just a benefit for Democrats. Be fair with your views on legislation. Shouldn't you be more bipartisan?

Ron Phillips

Bettendorf

