The city of Davenport has been repeatedly chastised at city council meetings for a lack of transparency in its handling of the 324 Main Street catastrophe.

Contracts were hurriedly signed and hidden from public view (“Davenport won’t publicly release contracts with investigative firms.” IPR, 6/19/23). Now the city has stifled all public commentary (“City won’t stream comment,” (Quad-City Times, 6/30/23).

The city of Davenport will not succeed in hiding from its citizens. All of the damning details will inevitably come out.

The tragedy at 324 Main Street was entirely preventable. It was a human tragedy caused by humans. Some of the people that could have prevented this tragedy are employed by the city of Davenport (“building official says his supervisor ordered him to throw away log books.” KWQC 6/30/23).

By definition, there are city departments that are dysfunctional. They are not performing their greatest responsibility: keeping the citizens of Davenport safe. Yet, only one city of Davenport employee has resigned; and that person was at the very bottom of the city of Davenport’s organizational chart. Are not the department heads and the city administrator responsible for the city failing to keep its citizens safe?

It appears that the only way that those who failed the citizens of Davenport will be held accountable is by the numerous lawsuits naming the city of Davenport as a defendant.

Harry Truman famously said, “The Buck Stops Here.” In the city of Davenport, the buck never stops at the city administrator’s desk.

D. Ezra Sidran, Ph.D.

Davenport