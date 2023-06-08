Two years ago, I watched in disbelief as rescuers combed the rubble of the Surfside collapse in my adopted hometown of Miami. Those memories came flooding back when I heard the news coming out of my real hometown.

Growing up, I remember staring at The Davenport — a traditional building that contrasted sharply with the modern library across the street. During a law school internship, I frequently ate lunch at the Downtown Deli. I even lived in the building, briefly, before I moved to Miami. It’s hard to imagine a downtown fixture suddenly — and so tragically — gone.

Like the Surfside collapse, questions swirl. How could the building’s management let this happen? Did the city fail to protect its residents? And how do we make sure it never happens again? Legal proceedings, like the lawsuit filed (this week), are uniquely capable of answering these questions.

Expert witnesses, hired by lawyers for the victims, will examine the structure’s integrity and its maintenance. Reams of documents and records will be carefully reviewed. And owners, landlords, contractors, and city officials will be questioned about their actions — or inaction — under oath.

From this evidence, justice and closure will emerge. My law firm had the privilege of representing victims of the Surfside collapse. Though the litigation was emotionally fraught, a settlement was reached that did its best to compensate surviving families, those who suffered injuries and unit owners. The process isn’t easy, but it’s our best hope for answers. I hope it moves quickly.

Thomas Kroeger

Coral Gables, Fla.

formally of Davenport