I do not understand why President Trump keeps bashing John McCain.
John McCain served his country in an unpopular war. He was a hero, and he served, which is a lot more than Trump ever did. He was a five-time draft dodger. He claimed he had a heel spur, which was never proven. No record was ever found to verify it.
He keeps bring up McCain's grades while he was attending the Naval Academy, yet he has his own grades locked up securely never to be made public. Why?
He has said he has a great brain. More fake news, from the originator fake news.
When is Congress going to come to take command and live up to their oath to control the executive branch. I really believe he has the mind of a five-year old. He has to win all the time, no matter who he drags down to his level.
When he signs an executive order, he has to hold it up and say, "see what I have done?" He does not have time to listen to his generals or other advisers, because he thinks he knows it all. Give me a break.
Ralph Bennett
Davenport