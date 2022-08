I’m sure there are people so proud of Jim Leach for speaking out in the July 29 edition. He was so eloquent in explaining how he is endorsing Democrats after representing Iowa as a Republican in the US House for 30 years. Now he thinks there are Republicans who are being naughty in their choices. Not living up to his self righteous standards. His endorsement of Biden and the mess the country is in now tells me a lot about his choices.