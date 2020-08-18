Letter: Leaders should stop shaming the concerned

“A vocal few shouldn’t remove the right of choice for all the rest of our community,” thus propagandized one of the public servants declining to stick his neck out enough to thoroughly engage all informed sources of expert understanding and human concerns in making a community affecting decision in these times of a life-threatening pandemic. The above quote was authored by University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld in belittlement of a citizen expressing concern over the holding of face-to-face classes within the university community.

Harreld appears to have joined a propagandizing “vocal few” leaders in a war of words intent on ridiculing into silence expressions of public concern. Casting such blame on another evidences an unwillingness to stick a stiff neck out in assuming leadership in fully exploring what needs doing in these life threatening times. In tone and content Harreld, President Trump, and Governor Reynolds shirk their duty as leading public servants in favor of propaganda attacks that go beyond just “like it or lump it.” To wit, citizens concerned about what AWOL leaders let happen within our land are supposed to just go somewhere else.