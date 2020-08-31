Letter: Leadership needed

Today (Aug. 26), 980 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Iowa. The highest ever daily count during this pandemic. Significantly higher than when the virus was spreading through meat packing facilities in May. Deaths of 15 Iowa citizens were also reported today. The second highest number of deaths in three months.

COVID-19 intensive care unit admissions and hospitalizations are the highest in three months. The 14-day and 7-day averages of new COVID-19 cases are also the highest in three months. Governor Reynolds, it is time to do the job you were elected for and focus your efforts on controlling the pandemic and protecting the health of Iowa citizens. It is time to be the leader you were elected to be. Your plan of hoping that all Iowans will do the right thing doesn't appear to be working. True leadership is required if we are to control this pandemic.