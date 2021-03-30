Letter: Leadership

What is leadership? According to Kevin Kruse in Forbes Magazine, "Leadership is the process of social influence, which maximizes the efforts of others, towards the achievement of a goal."

When that definition is applied to the current leadership in Moline, questions arise. Is the search for the fifth city administrator in five years leadership? What goals could have been achieved with the $26,000 spent to search for the next city administrator? Does the high rate of turnover by numerous key city positions display an environment that "maximizes the efforts of others"?

Under the current leadership, have the goals of our city been met by outsourcing public services, by closing the public library during the pandemic, and by compounding the difficulties surrounding Western Illinois University with harsh criticism?

It appears that a climate of discontent is hindering the potential goals of Moline. Elections give the voters an opportunity to choose the better candidate to engage our efforts to improve the quality of our community. It requires leaders who listen, gather a consensus of ideas, and then "maximize the efforts of others".