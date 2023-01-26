Letter: Leaning what it means to become a faithful Catholic

Attending Jordan Catholic since kindergarten, I have learned an incredible amount, while growing closer to Jesus. My experience at Jordan has been fulfilling, exciting, and genuine. My outstanding, loving teachers have taught me valuable information over the years. In addition to these important things, I have learned very useful life skills like teamwork and how to set goals for my future.

During my years at Jordan, I have been involved in a multitude of extracurricular activities to prepare me for high school, better my self-confidence, and help me expand my horizons such as the Early Act Club, Student Council, sports, band, and theater. These activities also helped me learn the importance of teamwork, and what a group of junior high students can do when they put their minds together. Coming into junior high, I wasn’t sure what I was stepping into. I thought it was going to be a bunch of serious teachers and not a lot of fun – I was totally wrong.

Jan. 29-Feb. 4 is a week to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. We reflect on what it means to go to a Catholic school and model after Jesus. Out of everything that I have done at Jordan, the most important thing is strengthening my relationship with Jesus. I have received two sacraments at Jordan: First Reconciliation and First Communion and will be receiving Confirmation soon. My teachers have helped me realize what it means to be a faithful Catholic.

Adam Bell

Moline

Grade 8 - Jordan Catholic