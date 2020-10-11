Letter: Learn about judges

Thousands of Iowans end up in court each year before a judge. Some file suit because they believe they have been wronged. Some are there because they are defending themselves against a legal claim. No matter how they end up in court, they want and deserve to know their case will be decided by a fair and impartial judge.

Iowa voters often wonder how they should vote when they see the names of state judges on the general election ballot. To help guide them, the Iowa State Bar Association surveys lawyers who have regular contact with those judges in the courtroom. Those who know the judges best were asked to review them, and 1,500 Iowa lawyers who participated in the Judicial Performance Review in 2020 said the judges on the November ballot should be retained.

We need judges who are fair to everyone and who are not subject to the influence of politics, popular opinion or a special interest group. Iowa’s merit selection and retention system is the most effective way to accomplish that goal. You can learn more and see the performance review results at www.judicialfacts.org.

David Helscher

Clinton

(The writer is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors.)

