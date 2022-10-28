Letter:Learn the rules early and plan your vote

Iowans should be fed up with the lying, misinformation, death threats and racism of the Republican Party.

The GOP brought us probably the most sick individual ever to hold high office in this country. One of his earliest atrocities was to mock the handicapped. Then daily his selfishness, misinformation and abuse of people grew worse. From bragging about sexual abuse of multiple women, to politicizing most government offices, to telling thousands of “pants on fire” lies, the day after day sunk deeper into dirt. There is no bottom. A large number of his followers applauded his racism, his destruction of international relations and his outright stealing in plain sight.

Finally, the big loser tried to have his followers commit treason and use violence to keep him in power and thus destroy our democracy.

Our Iowa GOP elected office holders still go right along with his outrageous criminal behavior and obstruction of justice without voicing any concern. Silence in the face of monumental evil is not golden.

The coming election demands that we voters clean house and throw the whole bunch out.

The GOP is so afraid of your vote they are legislating many ways to keep you from voting.

Learn the new restrictive rules and plan your vote. It is past time to return truth, morality, competence and honesty to our government. Vote for Democrats to save our democracy.

Don Moeller

Davenport