Letter: Leave abortion decisions to the experts

The QC area is so fortunate to have letter writers like Jim Petersen to mansplain pregnancy and abortion to the little ladies and girls.

Jim grotesquely and insultingly understates the inherent dangers of pregnancy with; it would be “tough” going full term.

2022 studies reveal the USA is No.1 in maternal deaths within wealthy nations.

Jim wrote he was told every effort is made to save the life of BOTH but refused to acknowledge states have passed laws with no exceptions. No exceptions mean a pregnant female could die without abortion as a medical option.

Legislators are this moment essentially criminalizing miscarriages because they could look like abortions. That means women who truly want to carry to full term could be investigated for the “crime” of a tragic event. IVF results in miscarriages 50% of the time.

Jim says abstain. Rape does not recognize a choice of abstaining but as Jim writes, rape kits include contraceptives. Except, there are law makers and even sitting SCOTUS justices who are poised to ban such contraceptives. Also, a juvenile rape victim is unlikely to get access to a rape kit.

Jim wrote, he will never have to meet his maker and “sell him (sic) on the idea that abortion is a good choice”. Exactly.

I humbly suggest such pregnancy “experts” leave abortion decisions to the woman and her doctor to exercise her God given Free Will to make that choice.

Maybe also take in the views of other religions and seculars on issues.

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf