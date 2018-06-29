Despite stricter municipal controls, widespread access to fireworks continues across the Iowa Quad-Cities. Even 2017 injury reports, including lost hands and a house fire, have not dampened consumer interest. So be it. But just because it’s legal to use fireworks in Iowa, does not make it wise to do so.
The National Fire Protection Association reports there is no “safe” use of consumer fireworks. And, statistics provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and others underscore that assertion. Estimates of serious injury across the nation hover around 10,000 during the weeks surrounding Independence Day. And, the number of fires caused by fireworks is estimated at twice that number.
Moreover, there are no “safe” consumer firework products. No responsible adult would hand a child a lighted “bottle rocket.” Yet, according to the Illinois State Fire Marshall, “sparklers” cause nearly twice the number of injuries as bottle rockets. Not surprising. The hand-held sparklers burn at about the same temperature as molten lava.
So, why not skip the amateur fireworks and come to “Red, White & Boom!” On July 3? Genesis Health System and the Riverboat Development Authority, along with other sponsors and the Downtown Davenport Partnership, will present families with one of the Midwest’s biggest and best professionally choreographed fireworks displays. There will be three viewing areas: LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Baseball Park in Davenport as well as Schweibert Park in Rock Island. Let’s gather at the Davenport and Rock Island riverfronts and celebrate Independence Day together, safely.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Editor's note: Croken is chairman of Red, White & Boom! Local Organizing Committee.