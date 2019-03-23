Our judicial selection process in Iowa was changed in 1962 to make it less political. This merit-based system avoids politicizing the process – which in more than 30 other states has led to million-dollar campaigns and basically 'running for office' – to be a judge.
The current process in Iowa is set up so that those who work most closely with the law on a daily basis (members of the Iowa State Bar Association) elect representatives to serve as half of judicial nominating commissions, and the governor appoints the other half. (For the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, the Iowa Senate plays a role along with the governor in selecting the other half of the nominating commission). In each case, the whole commission recommends candidates for judges to the governor, who actually decides who to appoint.
I say if a bipartisan system is already working, don’t try to "fix it." Please let your state senators and representatives and our governor know they need to keep fundraising and political circuses out of our judicial selection process in Iowa.
Here is a link if you’d like to know right now how Iowa lawyers (regardless of political affiliation) professionally rate each of our current judges statewide. https://www.iowabar.org/page/JudicialEvaluations.
This is updated before every election. It is worth knowing for when we vote in 2020 to retain or dismiss any particular judge in Iowa.
Jim Glasson
West Branch