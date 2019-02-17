Some members of the majority party in the Iowa Legislature are proposing changes in the system of nominating judicial appointments. Currently, candidates for judgeships are forwarded to the governor by nominating commissions (one for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals and one for district judges in the respective judicial districts).
Half the members of these commissions are citizens appointed by the governor and half are lawyer members of the bar elected by other members of the bar. All the members must be eligible electors (i.e. voters and residents of the state or judicial district). The system maintains accountability and strives for fairness and impartiality. The system does not consider partisan politics in the process.
The proposal, as I understand it, would have legislative leaders, instead of lawyers, choose the lawyer members of the commissions. This would invariably inject partisan politics into the system.
Our system of government is based upon the concept of checks and balances. The proposed change runs counter to this concept. It is also misguided in that the majority party in power today may not be the same in the future.
What goes around, comes around. We do not need to change the current system as proposed.
John R. Martin
Davenport