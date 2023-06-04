Recently, I watched a nature program on Iowa PBS in which a group of scientists traveled around the world, picking areas at random for their study on nature. They took all predators away on land and water to see what would happen.

The study revealed that Nature took a sharp downturn. They then replaced all the predators, and everything returned to normal. They proved that nature plays an important role in the way we live.

However, we are quick to drain all of the wetlands that are home to amphibians and rare and endangered plants. Also, wetlands are a big factor in flood control and ground water purity.

We cut down our rain forests that almost eliminates all nature, including wildlife habitats. We create chemicals that kill unwanted plants, so the needed plants grow bigger and better. This pollutes our waterways and causes havoc on wildlife, such as the honeybees.

It’s not the burning of fossil fuels that some say is destroying our lives, but the thousands of other things that we do wrong, but think are right.

It would be advantageous to our planet whenever and wherever possible if we left nature alone. We would all be better off for it.

Don Griffin

Moline