Letter: Leave one-ways alone

Letters to the editor

I have long been against the idea of changing traffic on 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic. The idea that this will be "safer" makes no sense. With one-way streets, you cross the street watching for traffic from one way. With two-way streets and a bike lane on both sides you will need to watch for traffic from two ways as well as bikes.

No one has yet given any answer as to how traffic will move with lanes blocked by delivery trucks and emergency vehicles. The latest discussion is to change these streets all the way to Telegraph Road. Since the west end of Davenport has been dismissed as unimportant to this city administration, I ask that you leave our streets alone.

The reasons listed for changing to two-way streets do not apply to us. We are perfectly capable of crossing the streets safely and have so little retail that walkable browsing is not an issue.

I hope that the people who live downtown appreciate the changes made for their convenience and support those businesses. I don’t see myself spending any more time downtown than I currently do and most likely I will spend less time.

Crystal Wildermuth

Davenport

