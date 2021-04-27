Letter: Leave the name alone

While reading the letters to the editor on April 7, I could not disagree more with the letter by Terry Bush. The current construction of the new Interstate-74 bridge was planned to replace the old I-74 twin spans.

If you notice, I said to replace the old spans. The old bridge was a memorial to the sacrifices made by the members of the military during World War I and was dedicated in the memory of those who gave all. During my youth, the old span was called the Memorial Bridge and was later referred to as the "Bettendorf Bridge."

I say, leave the name alone; it is a tribute to the memory of those who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and all of the God-forsaken places our military has served. If you need a reminder, take an afternoon and visit our fallen patriots at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Just take the time to read the head stones; all they had was the promise of death facing them. Oh, and by the way, you can see the National Cemetery from the new spans.

The name of the bridge being replaced is "The Iowa-Illinois Veterans Memorial Bridge". Just go read the dedication plate in Bettendorf. Why must politics enter in to this?

R.C. Mooney

Bettendorf

