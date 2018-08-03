I am a past Bettendorf Community School District Board member, a resident of the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School District since 1985, a past member of the Bettendorf Schools Foundation, and a city of Bettendorf taxpayer.
I encourage the Bettendorf Board of Education to send a message to Superintendent Mike Raso that his request for a vote on Monday to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary School is premature and not consistent with his June 2018 comments to the residents of the Thomas Jefferson Elementary school area. At that meeting he indicated that the closing of the school would depend on future enrollment data and for him to turn around weeks later and directly call for the board to vote on closing has exacerbated a feeling of mistrust of the school administration which is not in the district's long term interest.
There may be a time to close the school, but it is not now and much more community input and data is needed before such a step is taken that would irrevocably harm the southwest corner of Bettendorf. Not only has Thomas Jefferson Elementary been a high performing school, but its residents have no peer in supporting that school and the entire district, both in volunteer time and monetary contributions. Finally, the cost of keeping this high-performing neighborhood school open is a rounding error compared to new building spending in the district.
Dan Ellard
Bettendorf