It takes a village to raise a child, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School is the driving force for this in our neighborhood. Because of the small community at TJ, I not only get to know my son’s teachers and staff, I also get to know his classmates and their families.
One of the benefits of being in a small community is that we look out for one another. For example, a classmate’s grandmother told me that she saw my son riding his bike by himself down the street and just wanted to make sure I was aware. It’s because of this and many other examples that I’ve felt very safe in our neighborhood. This is the kind of neighborhood watch program that naturally exists as a result of this small school and serves as a strong crime deterrent.
We care about the children in our neighborhood and want to see this community thrive. Not only are our youth benefiting from such a wonderful school, we are also spending less money on law enforcement. With the Quad-Cities seeing an increase in juvenile crime, there is even a greater financial, security, and community incentive to keep a gem like TJ open.
Sadly, Bettendorf School Board members are once again voting Monday on the fate of Thomas Jefferson Elementary despite strong enrollment numbers and massive support from families and neighbors. Let's hope they vote for a strong community and keep TJ open.
Yen Dao
Bettendorf