While I was reading Saturday's Thumbs up, thumbs down editorial, I noticed the Times editorial board just had to get in a little jab at President Trump.
There was no reason to add that last sentence. Your statement about Moline's goose fence was very clear and to the point without it. This is why so many people are upset with the news media. Also I would like to add that if you continue to raise your prices I may have to cancel your paper. Which I have been reading for over forty years.
Janice McClaflin
Bettendorf