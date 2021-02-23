Letter: Leave voting alone

Please leave voting procedures in Iowa alone. We have already endured photo ID and shortened absentee voting periods. According to the Des Moines Register, 1.7 million Iowans, 76% of those registered, voted in 2020. To date, three cases of possible voter fraud have been identified in Iowa. House File 590/Senate File 413 is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist — unless its existence is justified by a need to perpetuate former President Trump’s Big Lie about election results, or the need of Iowa's Republican Party to manipulate Iowa voters to ensure its continued majority in the Legislature and in the governorship.