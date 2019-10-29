Davenport and the 8th Ward would be privileged to have Judith Lee representing the community.
Judith Lee is intelligent, thoughtful and experienced, which leads to a very wise perspective on the world. Her experience with complex project management, gathering requirements for diverse communities and clear understanding of governmental processes and budgets make her an excellent candidate. She is a master at communication: she listens to multiple perspectives, asks excellent questions, discerns the best next steps and then can concisely deliver the recommendations to the governing bodies. She is diligent in her efforts for community improvements.
I have known Judith for 12 years and highly recommend her for this position.
Linda Lonergan
Bettendorf