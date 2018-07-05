Liberals in the media and academia and leaders of the Democratic Party intentionally ignore the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Instead, they spread the lie that those who oppose illegal immigration are anti-immigration and call them racists or fascists. There is a necessary legal process to enter the U.S. just as there are necessary legal means to get into any country. The failure to distinguish between legal and illegal immigration is intentional, and the protest rallies are a result. These rallies are orchestrated by the left and are heavily reported so as to give the impression that all Americans are opposed to the difference.
The policy of separating families is complex and was the policy before Trump became president. He just enforced what already existed. After the policy was rescinded by executive order, the left still wasn't pleased.
I'm for legal immigration and against separating families.
Richard D. Swift
Monmouth