Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential workers. The excluded part is important because some essential workers were excluded from stimulus payments during the pandemic that most people got. This group has been trying to get some pandemic payments in Scott County, as has been offered in some other Iowa counties. They have been repeatedly denied in Scott County.

In order to recognize these excluded essential workers, they drafted a proclamation, with the help of Supervisor Ken Croken, giving them recognition for the contribution they have made, endangering their lives to help us all out. I was told ahead of time that this proclamation had been changed by the supervisors, but no one knew what it was changed to. Excluded essential workers and allies were allowed to voice their support before the reading of the amendment, but not after the reading.

It is important that the amended version of the proclamation left out the excluded portion of the essential workers. They were, also, excluded from pointing this out.

Jane Broughton

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0