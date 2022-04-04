 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Left out

Letters Logo

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential workers. The excluded part is important because some essential workers were excluded from stimulus payments during the pandemic that most people got. This group has been trying to get some pandemic payments in Scott County, as has been offered in some other Iowa counties. They have been repeatedly denied in Scott County.

In order to recognize these excluded essential workers, they drafted a proclamation, with the help of Supervisor Ken Croken, giving them recognition for the contribution they have made, endangering their lives to help us all out. I was told ahead of time that this proclamation had been changed by the supervisors, but no one knew what it was changed to. Excluded essential workers and allies were allowed to voice their support before the reading of the amendment, but not after the reading.

It is important that the amended version of the proclamation left out the excluded portion of the essential workers. They were, also, excluded from pointing this out.

People are also reading…

Jane Broughton

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Donate life

Letter: Donate life

April is National Donate Life Month. I received a heart transplant 21 years ago, my youngest brother one year ago and the third brother just w…

Letter: Think independently

Letter: Think independently

Name one local city that has defunded their police department? Do you really think we will all be walking around with six shooters strapped to…

Letter: Adopt a shot clock

Bravo to the IHSAA for adopting a shot clock for Iowa high school basketball beginning next season! I have been ranting (to the displeasure of…

Letter: Immoral

Letter: Immoral

People everywhere in the world, and in the United States, are hungry. War is scarring humanity and the "beast of pandemic" is reinventing itse…

Letter: Why?

Letter: Why?

Republican leaders favor abolishing abortions. They also oppose birth control and the "morning after" pill taken by women. Since women cannot …

Letter: Never forget

Letter: Never forget

We must always remember the events following Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. President Trump and his Republican allies did eve…

Letter: Tax cuts help all

Letter: Tax cuts help all

I for one, appreciate living in a fiscally sound state. Several years ago, State Senator Roby Smith proposed a bill to eliminate taxes on pensions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News