"We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy the economy."
-- Chris Hedges.
Although I don't agree with everything Mr. Hedges says, I agree with these points. Especially the first one, as I see victims of our health, (cough, sickness) system slowly succumb to this form of torture, including close friends and family members.
Does anybody know that the third cause of death in this country is medical error and going to the hospital? That was the conclusion reached in 2016 by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Our doctors are nothing more than legal drug dealers, bowing to the interests of Big Pharma and the vaccine manufacturers. As the local fake news pundits blame the individual for all his addictions, when all in all, this is an engineered agenda.
But, that's just my opinion.
Tom Keith
Moline