I am so glad that we have legislators who are as smart as they seem to be.

Not only can they create laws that tell us what we must do and must not do (after all, most of them are lawyers), but they also seem to be smarter than all of our doctors and also the scientists at the CDC.

In addition, they must know more about education than the teachers in our schools, who need to have at least four years of college before they get their certifications. They also must have read more books than our librarians, who also need to have a college degree in their field.

Finally, they are so intelligent that they know better about what is good for kids than their own parents.

With that level of intelligence, there seems to be no need for humility, so I say, "three cheers" for our legislators, who must be incredible geniuses!

Dennis Ewoldt

Davenport