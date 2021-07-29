 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Less safe
topical

Letter: Less safe

It is quite noticeable to my wife and I that it is more dangerous driving and walking in our city at times, with speeding, cars driving through red lights, shots fired incidents and car thefts. With a little investigating it turns out we are down over 20 police officers in our city. Evidently, three are getting hired, possibly even over this past week.

Our leaders are working to fill the positions, even offering a sizeable bonus, yet they are not getting a lot of applicants. Based on the national discussion and tension right now, it is not surprising that the City of Davenport may be struggling to get positions on the police force. It is not surprising that we now in our community feel it is more unsafe. Because, yes, we are more unsafe. It should make us all full of admiration for those police officers that we do have that are willing to still serve our community.

It should help us all understand even more that if the police do not feel we as citizens support them, then their job becomes much more difficult. I would bet this trend will continue until we as citizens work harder together to help our police feel more valued and appreciated. It is up to us.

Gary Thrapp

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: An eyesore

Centennial Bridge inspections began Monday. I hope they don't miss the fact that it is an eyesore and needs to be dismantled. The lights on it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News