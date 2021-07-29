Letter: Less safe

It is quite noticeable to my wife and I that it is more dangerous driving and walking in our city at times, with speeding, cars driving through red lights, shots fired incidents and car thefts. With a little investigating it turns out we are down over 20 police officers in our city. Evidently, three are getting hired, possibly even over this past week.

Our leaders are working to fill the positions, even offering a sizeable bonus, yet they are not getting a lot of applicants. Based on the national discussion and tension right now, it is not surprising that the City of Davenport may be struggling to get positions on the police force. It is not surprising that we now in our community feel it is more unsafe. Because, yes, we are more unsafe. It should make us all full of admiration for those police officers that we do have that are willing to still serve our community.

It should help us all understand even more that if the police do not feel we as citizens support them, then their job becomes much more difficult. I would bet this trend will continue until we as citizens work harder together to help our police feel more valued and appreciated. It is up to us.

Gary Thrapp

Davenport

