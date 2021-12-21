Letter: Lessons in authoritarianism

The importance of a well-rounded world view cannot be emphasized enough; part of my education over 50 years ago and never forgotten.

"Victims of Communist Memorial Foundation" who found that over 25% of Americans favor the gradual elimination of capitalism in favor of socialism with increasing support from young Americans is disturbing.

We know that Republican Rep. Maria Salazar, who is the daughter of Cuban exiles, introduced legislation co-sponsored by Reps Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, called: “Crucial Communism Teaching Act." It follows a similar bill that Salazar introduced last summer also co-sponsored by both congresswomen.

As mentioned, the legislation is designed to help high schools teach the dangers and brutality of authoritarian regimes.

The problem I have is: How can Miller-Meeks and Hinson absurdly call Democrats, "socialists" and "Marxists", then expect young Americans to realize they are forfeiting their lives and their freedom in favor of a crushing right-wing socialist system if all they hear is repeated lies by members of Congress who falsely name-call over half of the voters in our country?