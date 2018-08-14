After the filing of the Freedom of Information request by the Democratic Senators was denied, I became concerned about the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Why are the Republican Senators sanitizing Kavanaugh’s government records during his service under President George W. Bush? Is it the possibility that Kavanaugh lied to the Senate prior to his confirmation in 2006? Why not turn over all the records that will show whether Kavanaugh was or was not involved in discussions about Guantanamo Bay torture?
Any member of Congress including Sen. Grassley should be concerned enough to let the record speak for itself.
Julie Stewart Ziesman
Waukee