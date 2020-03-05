Letter: Let's be great again

My name is Edward Clark. A lot of people know me by Mick or Mickey. I am running for the 17th District of the Rock Island County Board.

I am the son of a man who worked for John Deere Plow Planter for 33 years. He taught me the value of hard work. He taught me that family is important. And he taught me to be civic minded.

I was born and raised in Rock Island; born at St. Anthony's hospital. As I'm sure that a lot of you were, I have lived in Florida but came back to my roots. I love my city. I run into people who I have known for years, almost on a daily basis. Which is awesome to me.

The reason I am running is that some of my friends have retreated to Iowa, when they really wanted to stay here. You all know why. I want to change that.

I am running on a platform that is basically this:

Lower taxes.

Lower spending.

Reduce the size of the board.

Utilize our riverfront.

Bring business to our area, which includes industry, rather than just small business.

And lastly, work with the city of Rock Island to see how we can accomplish the goals I have.