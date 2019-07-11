I would like to speak on the situation with the city of Davenport and the Humane Society of Scott County (HSSC). I was hoping for a complete break from the HSSC. It's outdated thinking and greed is something the city should have addressed long ago. Why doesn't the city help out the school district and purchase one of the schools they want to close? It's a one time expense and also helps the school district meet their budget. Imagine all the separate rooms to use for the many needs of the animals: quarantine, evaluation, medical care, and so on.
Almost every school comes with an office, a huge play ground, bathroom facilities. Just imagine the possibilities. Less or no unneeded euthanizing simply for the reason of space. Think about the decrease in noise and stress on the animals within the many rooms, not just one. Let's think outside the box and resolve this without HSSC. Thank you.
Julie Brumley
Davenport