Letter: Let science guide COVID-19 response

To skeptics who downplay the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask, “Why?” Why do you find the need to question the seriousness of a virus that has caused more deaths, illnesses and economic disruption worldwide than anything since World War II? Those who complain about government restrictions, media exaggeration of the illness, or who espouse various conspiracy theories, seem to ignore that this is a global pandemic. Governments worldwide are using similar measures to combat the spread of this virus using logic and science. How much simpler can it be to understand that the less places that are open for the public to closely congregate, the less likely the virus will spread? Now we have a mutated variant form of the virus popping up around the world that looks even more contagious. Luckily, the huge and unprecedented process of manufacturing and distributing billions of doses of vaccines worldwide has started. This will only succeed if citizens everywhere use common sense and trust in the logic of government edicts and recommendations by health care experts that only seek to limit and conquer this virus. The sooner we all do this, the sooner our lives, businesses, and social culture can get back to normal.