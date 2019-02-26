Our country has been in chaos since Donald Trump took office. Many of his cohorts have either been indicted, convicted or are under investigation. A lot of people who voted for him are beginning to see him for what he is, a con man. He absolutely will accept nothing more than getting the money for his wall.
Now we have Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, wanting to run for president, and he has decided that he'll run as an independent. This is his prerogative. However, the Democrats and I are concerned that he may take votes away from their candidate in 2020 and thus keep Donald Trump in office.
People opposed to this can boycott Starbucks, but they should also contact Starbucks to let them know how they feel. The toll-free phone number is 1-800-782-7282.
Let them know how you feel about this issue and tell them that you will not only boycott Starbucks, but that you will also encourage others to do so.
Ken Fordham
Eldridge