Letter: Let the people vote

Lets discuss the the damage Iowa Sen. Roby Smith's legislation regarding absentee ballots does. Dave Millage writes, "This is exactly what has been done in the past."

These are the true changes from the past:

Obstacle 1: In the past, the absentee voting period was 40 days prior to the election; now you have only 29 days prior to Nov. 3.

Obstacle 2: The mailing of request forms statewide for absentee ballots has been restricted. Leaving the voter less able to get a ballot.

Obstacle 3: The slightest error on your request for an absentee ballot requires our auditor to contact you. She will use phone, computer, or finally, resorting to mail. Remember you only have 29 days to get a correction made and then receive your ballot and then return your ballot.

What if you are a snowbird or a student out of state, or you are in the military? We are not New Jersey when it comes to voter fraud. Out of the millions of votes cast in Iowa, only minuscule errors have occurred. And it was a simple case of double voting. No intent to commit fraud. Millage needs to consult Iowa statistics.