Letter: Let the private sector innovate

Letters to the editor

A recent letter writer used the word "should" regarding energy production, and a respondent called it "force". They are not the same thing. President Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline by executive order and shut down drilling in Alaska, prohibited drilling on public lands, no new permits, and increased costly regulations. He could easily reverse that through executive order. He also greenlighted NordStream 2, from Russia to Germany, and excluded sanctions on gas and oil, which would have made a big difference.

We are now paying Russia for dirtier oil and gas, at twice the price, and begging OPEC for more, which they have declined. We have a 200-year supply of the cleanest oil and gas in the world.

An executive order that reverses this would help families immensely when gassing up your car, or heating your home. Look for prices to rise further as crude oil closed much higher on March 1. This seems to be promoting green energy, and we don't have the technology to store anywhere close to our needs. Let the private sector innovate first.

Let me reiterate, who is the one who is forcing, the one who says "should," or the one who is signing executive orders and regulations?

Eleanore DeSmet

Rock Island

