Letter: Let the states decide on abortion

The battle between evil and good continues today in our country. It becomes more pronounced with the violence of abortion arising on the streets. While abortion is not sanctified by the federal government; it is now in the realm of the states. This is as it should be. Let the states decide. Abortion is not in the Constitution. Life is found there.

Does a woman have the right to choose? Sure she does. She has the right to say no to sex and that right should be protected by the character of the man. Thus we now need more character in a woman and in a man.

Any man that forces himself on a woman is a man without character. If he rapes a woman he should get 100 years in jail or life, whichever comes first.

It is time to get back to the moral character of loving God and His Commandments. This will give us life in the fullest and is the best for our country.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

