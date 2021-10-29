Letter: Let the world know

In the Wall Street Journal, I saw the WSJ/Realtor.com Housing Market Index for the 3rd quarter listed the top position of the 300 metro areas is Elkhart, Indiana. Upon looking further into the rankings, I found to my dismay that the Quad Cities was listed at position 299 out of 300, besting only New York City/New Jersey as good places to invest in housing.
The ranking is scored by factors such as median home price, price change, community amenities, taxes, unemployment rates and other factors.
I have lived here in the Quad-Cities for going on 25 years and have found this community to be a wonderful place to live. We have a symphony, museums, our rivers, excellent education institutions, good health care, fine libraries, strong industry and the best water around, so what gives? Is it due to our mediocre internet connectivity? Our too high taxes? Or is it simply that our home prices have not appreciated because more families are leaving than choosing to move here.
I urge our community development folks to crank up their efforts and let the world know what a great place this is.
Doug Stoker
Moline