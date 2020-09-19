Letter: Let them play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football. Soccer. Volleyball. For many these are just games, but for others they are much more.

They are a lifeline for the kid who, without them, would be roaming dangerous streets. They motivate the student who struggles academically and provide an outlet for students struggling with their mental health.

This fall, while student-athletes in Iowa and every other surrounding state will take the field, Illinois children will remain on the sidelines.

As a father and former athlete, I understand the crucial role sports play in a child’s mental and physical health. Studies show student-athletes are less likely to get involved with drugs, more likely to volunteer, and often perform better in school. Many student-athletes only attend college and earn a degree because of sports.

Nobody understands the unique needs of our communities better than the people living in them. The government should make recommendations instead of issuing mandates, and allow parents to do what they do best — make informed decisions for their own children. It’s also why we, as locally-elected legislators, should have a seat at the table.

For months, the governor has taken a go-it-alone approach instead of working with the legislature. This can’t be a partisan issue, we must work together for our kids.