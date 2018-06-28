Our democracy has degenerated into a system of opposition. We are rarely voting for something; we are more often voting against something we believe is worse. We are being encouraged to launch votes like bombs to destroy a perceived enemy. And then encouraged to ignore the details of reconstruction.
This makes things easy for the two dominant political parties. All they have to do is highlight the evil of the opponent, and propose something not quite as evil, trusting that you will be coerced into voting for it. It is the classic good-cop/bad cop routine.
We saw this most dramatically during the last presidential election. Two candidates with embarrassingly low approval ratings were telling people to fear the other person. Anyone who dared step outside this fear-festival and vote for a revolutionary agenda were scapegoated. Democrats, for example, are still irrationally blaming Green Party voters for Trump being president.
With ranked-choice voting, people are encouraged to express their positive support for candidates. Instead of having to choose one party over the other, people are able to express nuance. For example, if we had ranked-choice voting in the recent election, my vote would likely have been 1. Jill Stein, 2. Gary Johnson, 3. Hillary Clinton, 4. Donald Trump.
The only people who wouldn’t like this would of course be the last two. But if both Democrats and Republicans oppose ranked-choice voting, it is likely because they are the ones to lose power as a result.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport