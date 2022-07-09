 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let women make choices

No one is pro-abortion. Sandra Day O’Connor often referred to the one that got away — the case of forced abortion. That case would have changed the discussion.

Calling the dialog about abortion a debate implies that both sides are talking about the same issue. That is simply not true. One side is trying, and to some extent succeeding, to impose their moral (religious) values on everyone. The other side believes women are capable of making rational decisions about their own bodies.

Biblically, life begins with the first breath taken, not at conception, nor at the first detectable heartbeat. Heart cells in a petri dish will beat, but that is not life. A baby who was delivered stillborn and never took a breath could not be buried in consecrated ground, having never existed as a distinct living individual. That was church doctrine.

Opposed to abortion? Don’t have an abortion! Never place yourself in a situation that could result in pregnancy. Of course, that could be a little hard to carry off. Rapists rarely ask their victims if they are avoiding pregnancy or using a contraceptive. Hormones get overheated and accidents happen. Spouses demand martial rights. Women are coerced into sexual intercourse all the time. Males must give into their urges.

Women know if they are ready to take on the emotional, physical, and financial burden of carrying a pregnancy to delivery. Let them make their own choices.

And this doesn’t even touch on the life of the mother or a nonviable fetus.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

