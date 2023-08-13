An Orwellian Label

As a lover of the English language, I cringe whenever I see the past tense of the verb, “wake” turned into an adjective, or a noun, and glued to Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Jews, gays, women, Disney World, or anything or anybody that is different – and disliked!

Gov. DeSantis recently said, “We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. Florida is where woke goes to die.” Florida schools must now teach that slaves grew and prospered under the benevolence of slave owners. Also, neither the word “gay,” nor references to “sexual orientation” may be mentioned in the classroom, so saith the gender and bedroom police.

Locally, “woke” is now discovered by paranoia-driven Republicans in the Bettendorf School District. Will they soon “persuade” school board members to have history and government teachers teach about the happy, singing, dancing, blacksmith slaves. And certainly, no woke mention should be made about the Underground Railroad. Obviously, contented folk would not think of escaping from kind overseers on their plantation Edens? And it is unnecessary to mention the Fugitive Slave Acts because, obviously, they never needed enforcement! Really?

George Orwell, if alive today, might accurately label anti-wokists, “language perversionists,” who demonstrate characteristics of other “Big Brother” actors in his book, "1984." Perhaps the thought police in Bettendorf may follow Urbandale’s recent lead and ban this book.

In 2024 let’s bury, in an unmarked grave, the word, “woke,” and its incorrect, absurd, and bigoted usage – and do so, appropriately, in Florida.

David Coe

Moline