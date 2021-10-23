Letter: Let's change

My experiences with so many different people in my life have affected my viewpoints; I have to admit that. But I am shocked by the bad manners and lack of caring about others that I see by many citizens lately on the news. There are also many lies on the internet and television and even in some editorials that are convincing people toward believing those lies, dwelling in their hate, and acting out with discord.

Well, we need to unite. Many people are seriously hurting the future of our fragile democracy. They are not facing science fiction monsters; they are attacking fellow citizens. We could destroy our country by ignoring the violence and its sources because of our excuse of freedom. Many great countries fall because of the divisiveness of politics, greed and violence.

Let’s aim for all people being happy. Perhaps we should do simple things like read the comics in this newspaper daily. It will cheer us all up. I especially smiled over the comic strip "Macanudo" by Liniers, on Oct. 18. The little gnomes were looking at the sun starting to rise and glow with light and said, "There it goes. For a shy guy, he puts on quite a show.” (Thank you to the cartoonist.)

We need to think that clearly about the wonders of living in our country and delight in each day instead of fighting. Let’s also protect and care for each other and our beautiful country.