Letter: Let's compete

Has everyone noticed all the construction going on in Scott County? Has everyone noticed nothing being built in Rock Island County? Why? We cannot compete with Scott County. We have not one county tax, but we have townships (18) all doing the same thing the county can do. That’s 18 townships all levying taxes to pay officials and employees to run services that the county can do.
Iowa does have townships but do not levy taxes or have employees because Scott County handles almost everything. If you add up the township officials and add in the 25 Rock Island County elected officials, your total comes to approximately 108 elected officials. Scott County has 5 county supervisors. Do we need 103 extra to get our job done in Rock Island County? I say no.
Also, we may soon lose our water and sewer system in Rock Island to a private company due to years stagnant growth. If we don’t sit down and talk about this soon, we will be broke. Look at SouthPark. Best Buy left for Iowa and other stores may do the same. We see the physical presence of these companies dwindling due to online sales. Even the chamber of commerce jumped ship to Scott County. Let’s talk. I want to compete with Scott County, don’t you?
Scott Newberg
Rock Island