Letter: Let's do it right

If African Americans want respect and good treatment from anybody, they should drop their slogan, "Black Lives Matter" in favor of “All Lives Matter."

There are good and bad people in all races. People in their own race treat each other badly. In the history of the world, it's been race against race.

Let's face it, the human race is not good. We get mad at everything and everybody. We don't get along with our families and friends. We are in our own groups at work and school and are always picking on someone. You name it. We are controlling, greedy, jealous and we think we're better than others. We don't love or care about anybody but ourselves. We are doing all this to ourselves.

You don't see halos on the people who protest. People who protest have lowered their standards to the police they protest. They go on private property tearing down statues that are not theirs. They throw rocks at police and wreck property. They even would like to change history.

If we're going to try to change things, let's do it right. We need to all work as a team and operate like we're a business by treating everyone professionally with the respect and dignity they deserve.