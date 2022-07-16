Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

If there’s one thing that the January 6 Committee hearings have revealed is that we should all be thanking our lucky stars that Trump was no Putin. Had he not orchestrated the march on the Capitol like the pre-adolescent he is, we would all be in a strange new world of dictatorship by now. Instead, he was forced, as a last desperate resort, to rely on those cult members who knew the secret handshake and wore the MAGA emblems to try and capitulate our system of government by force. Still, a majority of the Senate quake in their boots at the mention of his august name. This is because fact-finding, logic and reason have no bearing on cult believers and never will. Choices are made without any careful consideration, quickly and simply, by merely gauging what truth is desired to be true, what hatreds can be raised in common, and how much vengeance is craved, based on the leader’s preferences. Belief in the lies is freely given, along with allegiance, and nothing can dim the zeal of mesmerized followers. Only courage can save those members who can find the backbone to defy The Great One and break free of the cult mentality. Fortunately, for us, this has been the case for a few good men and women who have stood their ground and appeared before us in this national endeavor for justice. "Thank you" doesn’t seem nearly enough.