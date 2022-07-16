 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Let's finally ditch Trump

Letters logo

If there’s one thing that the January 6 Committee hearings have revealed is that we should all be thanking our lucky stars that Trump was no Putin. Had he not orchestrated the march on the Capitol like the pre-adolescent he is, we would all be in a strange new world of dictatorship by now. Instead, he was forced, as a last desperate resort, to rely on those cult members who knew the secret handshake and wore the MAGA emblems to try and capitulate our system of government by force. Still, a majority of the Senate quake in their boots at the mention of his august name. This is because fact-finding, logic and reason have no bearing on cult believers and never will. Choices are made without any careful consideration, quickly and simply, by merely gauging what truth is desired to be true, what hatreds can be raised in common, and how much vengeance is craved, based on the leader’s preferences. Belief in the lies is freely given, along with allegiance, and nothing can dim the zeal of mesmerized followers. Only courage can save those members who can find the backbone to defy The Great One and break free of the cult mentality. Fortunately, for us, this has been the case for a few good men and women who have stood their ground and appeared before us in this national endeavor for justice. "Thank you" doesn’t seem nearly enough.

People are also reading…

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Integrity still matters

Letter: Integrity still matters

I have relatives who vote Republican and readily share their reasoning for supporting Republican candidates. They admit to being distrustful o…

Letter: Mow the disc golf course

Letter: Mow the disc golf course

I have played disc golf at Credit Island for years. I played in 2020 after the big flood on not such a great course. I played all last year in…

Letter: Schools don't feel safe

Letter: Schools don't feel safe

Students, teachers, and staff deserve to learn, work, and build community in a place that feels safe and comfortable and caters to the learnin…

Letter: On guns and abortion

Letter: On guns and abortion

We have people that didn’t get vaccinated, people that follow MAGA, people that expect weapons of mass destruction in their hands, and people …

Letter: Grassley needs to retire

Letter: Grassley needs to retire

I thought Chuck Grassley was pro-life! He proved me wrong when he voted against the recent gun-control bill. But again, he’s one of the bigges…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News